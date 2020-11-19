1/1
Thomas C. Baker
1928 - 2020
April 13, 1928 - November 11, 2020
Fresno, California - Thomas C. Baker passed peacefully, after a decline in health from two strokes. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family. Thomas was born in Wellington, TX, and had resided in California, since 1939. He married his Junior High Sweetheart Peggy, on March 12, 1948. They were married for 72 years. He became a member of the Ironworkers Union Local 155 in 1947 and was recently recognized for his 73 years of dedication. Part of his dedication was as an Ironworker in the field for approx. 16 years, then an Ironworker Business Agent for 18 years, as well as continuing his membership until his passing.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife Peggy; 2 daughters: Judy and Cindy (husband Assad); 4 grandchildren: Jason (wife Autumn), Jaimee, Brandon and Aaron; 5 great-grandchildren: Stevie, Jordan, Austin, Clare and Braeden; 1 great-great-grandchild: Steven Gage.
He was preceded in death by his son Steve Sr.; grandson: Stevie Jr.; parents; Thomas Sr. and Lucille Baker; 5 brothers: Clifford, Cecil, LeeRoy, Bud, Earl; 4 sisters: Bertha, Cleo, Jewel and Jessie.
Due to COVID guidelines, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life in the future. Viewing will be this Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Lisle's Funeral Home. Flowers can be sent to Lisle's Funeral Home in Fresno, CA.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
01:00 PM
Lisle Funeral Home
NOV
21
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA 93721
5592660666
November 18, 2020
Thank you Tom for being a wonderful coworker and friend to my grandfather and dad. You will be missed by many.
Jennifer Larkin
Acquaintance
