Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 Service 10:00 AM Holy Spirit Church 355 E. Champlain Drive

Tom passed peacefully in his sleep on December 29, 2019 at the age of 78. Tom McGowan was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 13, 1941 to Donald J. and Rachel Clegg McGowan. The McGowan's and the Clegg's were second generation Americans whose parents migrated to the U.S. from Ireland. Tom's father was born in Chicago and his mother was born in New London, Wisconsin, 43 miles west of Green Bay. Tom and his brothers, Don, John and Conde, were raised in Wauwatosa, a suburb west of Milwaukee. Tom attended Marquette High, a private, all-male Catholic college-prep school in Milwaukee. He graduated in 1959 and immediately enrolled in Marquette University. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in Economics. His fondest memory of his college days was meeting Karen Shea whom he married in 1965 which proved to be best decision of his life as she was the solid life support for him. During college, Tom decided he wanted to go into business and make management his career. With his B.A. completed, Tom enrolled in A dedicated family man whose daughter is a nurse practitioner at Valley Children's Hospital and whose son has succeeded in running AOS Serving as the president of the Copier Dealers Association at the critical juncture of the conversion of analog to digital products Creating AOS, a business that continues to thrive Being president of San Joaquin Country Club and leading the effort to completely renovate the club house Helping Tree Fresno grow and accomplish its mission A life-long Catholic who practiced his faith Being a good friend And, 50 plus years of marriage to the very loving and tolerant Karen Shea McGowan Tom was very proud of his family which includes his wife Karen, his daughter Michele and son Jeff as well as five grandchildren. Michele and her husband, Paul, have twins named Ian and Eleanor. Jeff and his wife, Katie, have son Aidan and twins Aubrey and Griffin. In 1968 he was searching for something new in a sales driven environment when AB Dick Company asked Tom to join its marketing division in the management program. Tom worked for AB Dick for nine years. In 1968 he transferred from Chicago to a sales position in Los Angeles with the company and was soon promoted to product manager. Later, he returned to Chicago and became a national sales manager. During his time in Chicago, daughter Michele was born in 1966 and son Jeff in 1968, both in Evanston, Illinois. In 1977, the opportunity arose to buy the AB Diack Fresno distributorship. Tom re-organized it into Automated Office Systems and in 1981 began to add other lines to the copier business. AOS, as most people know the company today, provides customers with image technology solutions for copiers, faxes and printers, as well as total computer network management, a division that was added in 2014. In 2012 Tom turned most of the day-to-day operations over to his son, Jeff, who became President of AOS and Tom continued as CEO. Tom's list of community involvement is extensive exemplifying his generosity and love for the Valley. He was a past president of Tree Fresno, former member of the Business Advisory Council, CSU Fresno, past president of San Joaquin Country Club, past chair of the Business Associates, Craig School of Business at CSU Fresno, past director of the Fresno Business Council, past director of the Fresno Rotary Club , past director of the Institute for Family Business, CSU Fresno, plus he was past president of the national Copier Dealers Association. Tom's family and friends well know that beyond his direct manner and inquisitive personality, Tom was a very insightful and loyal friend. His sharp humor was much appreciated, and anyone who has spent a social evening with him, knows that it was usually interesting and fun. 