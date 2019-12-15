Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Charles (Tom) Rudolph. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Bethany Lutheran Kerman , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas (Tom) Charles Rudolph, 81 of Kerman, Ca. passed away on December 4, 2019 in Fresno, Ca. after years of health problems. He was born in November 19, 1938 to Hank and Cecelia Rudolph, brother Gerald Rudolph. He married his love of his life Myrna Lowe in April 28, 1962. He worked for IBM for 28 years and retired to be a raisin farmer. He enjoyed water skiing, his 55 Chevy Bellaire, and traveling. He is proceeded in Death by his wife Myrna Rudolph. He is survived by his children son David Charles Rudolph his wife Janice, and their sons Tommy and Alex. His daughter Karen Ann Graham her husband David, and their sons Trevor and Neal. A service of his life will be held at Bethany Lutheran in Kerman on December 17, 2019 at 10:00, with a reception afterward in the social room. In lieu of flowers, donation to Bethany Lutheran Church and any favorite charities.

