Tom was born on December 17, 1935 to loving parents, Oscar Thomas Close (Pop) and Eunice Massey Close (Mema) in Pensacola, FL. He passed away at home on April 14, 2019 with Tom, Cory and Daniel by his side. He is survived by his sister, Linda Ann Close of Las Vegas, NV and his long-time companion Tom Fierro. Tom attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Mercer University in Macon, Ga with a Master's degree in Education. Tom served two tours in the US Navy. He was stationed in Pensacola Naval Air Station where he became a helicopter pilot and Lemoore Naval Air Station. Tom had excellent swimming skills and was personnally requested to assist in the recovery of Astronaut Alan Sheppard on Mercury One, the first American to travel into space. After retiring from the Navy, Tom moved to Fresno and became the Budget & Finance Manager for Central Unified School District. Once retired, he turned his energies toward lighting and theatrical projects and operated Stage 2000. For many years, Tom and his crew (Yer, Cory, Daniel C, Alex, Josh, Stephen and Daniel S) provided services to non-profit organizations until declining health dictated he stop. Tom was a life-time member of the Imperial Dove Court de Fresno and worked tirelessly raising monies for the less fortunate, thru numerous fundraising functions. The family would like to thank Dr Kan of Kaiser Permanente, Adrienne, Russell and Bryan of Valley Home Care and Optimal Hospice for their care and support. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at the residence of Tom Fierro, 5145 E Washington Ave, Fresno on April 30, 2019 at 5pm. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 28, 2019

