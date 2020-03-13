Tom passed away peacefully after several weeks of rapidly declining health.
He was born in Chicago, Ill to Edward and Zula Dowell Gill. He graduated from St. Mel's High School in 1955 and enlisted in the US Air Force. Tom was stationed at various stateside bases with his last assignment at the Strategic Air Command, Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, CA where he was an instrument trainer for B52 pilots. He attended Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merced where in October 1958, he met his wife of 60 years, Leah Rose Pucci.
After his discharge in September 1959, Tom was hired by Pacific Bell as a business systems installer working out of the Hollywood CA garage where he made life-long friends. Following their marriage in September 1960, Tom and Leah settled in a small above garage apartment in Hollywood and welcomed their first son, Keith Edward in 1961. They purchased a home in Arleta, CA in August 1961 where children Maureen Cheryl (1962), Denise Ann (1963) and Thomas Michael (1964) were born. In 1966 Tom transferred to Coalinga and in 1969 to Fresno so their children could attend catholic school.
In high school Tom became an avid bowler and won many trophies. In later years he continued to enjoy bowling in local leagues and with former Pacific Bell co-workers at their annual tournament in Las Vegas. He was also a golfer, participating in monthly golf tournaments with the Fresno Bell Golf Club where he was treasurer for many years.
Tom was a devout Catholic and a faithful Knight of Columbus for 41 years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight and served in the Color Guard for 22 years. He was also Grand Knight of the Sacred Heart Council 8786 from 1996 to 1997. For several years he chaired the annual fireworks stand fund raising event. In 1974 Tom was awarded a Certificate of Honor by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph for saving a Sacred Heart Church altar boy from severe burns when a candle caught the sleeve of his surplus on fire.
Tom served for many years as a Board member of the So Val Tel Credit Union.
In 1986 he left Pacific Bell and started his own company, Telephone Electrical Guaranteed, using his initials (TEG) to name the company. He installed business systems until he fully retired in 2015. Two major customers were Table Mountain Rancheria and Milano Restaurants International (Me N Ed's).
Tom was a true Fresno State fan and was a season ticket holder for men's and women's basketball, football, and softball for 25+ years. He was a member of the Bulldog Foundation and a "team owner" during the foundation's annual fund raising campaign. One of Tom and Leah's most memorable trips was to see the 1983 FSU Men's Basketball team win the NIT in New York. Tom has also been a Fresno Grizzlies season ticket holder since their first games at Biden Field.
Tom and Leah loved traveling, beginning with trailering several times across the country with their young children. In later years, they began ocean/river cruising and land touring around the globe with many friends. Tom celebrated his 70th birthday at the base of the statue of the Holy Redeemer overlooking Rio de Janeiro. He also kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland, rode a camel in Egypt, walked along the Great Wall of China, prayed at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, "paddled" down the Mississippi, and ate pea soup while "rounding the horn in South America".
For several years, Tom and Leah also enjoyed monthly camping trips with the Central Cal Boat & RV Club where Tom was Commodore in 2013.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, an aunt, two uncles, his sister and brother-in-law, and two nephews. He is survived by a brother, his wife, four children and their spouses, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15 from 1 to 5 pm with the rosary following at 5 pm at Whitehurst Funeral Home in Fresno. Funeral mass will be at 10 am on Monday, March 16 at Sacred Heart Church in Fresno.
Donations in memory of Tom may be made to Hinds Hospice.