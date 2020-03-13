Tom passed away peacefully after several weeks of rapidly declining health.

He was born in Chicago, Ill to Edward and Zula Dowell Gill. He graduated from St. Mel's High School in 1955 and enlisted in the US Air Force. Tom was stationed at various stateside bases with his last assignment at the Strategic Air Command, Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, CA where he was an instrument trainer for B52 pilots. He attended Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merced where in October 1958, he met his wife of 60 years, Leah Rose Pucci.

After his discharge in September 1959, Tom was hired by Pacific Bell as a business systems installer working out of the Hollywood CA garage where he made life-long friends. Following their marriage in September 1960, Tom and Leah settled in a small above garage apartment in Hollywood and welcomed their first son, Keith Edward in 1961. They purchased a home in Arleta, CA in August 1961 where children Maureen Cheryl (1962), Denise Ann (1963) and Thomas Michael (1964) were born. In 1966 Tom transferred to Coalinga and in 1969 to Fresno so their children could attend catholic school.

In high school Tom became an avid bowler and won many trophies. In later years he continued to enjoy bowling in local leagues and with former Pacific Bell co-workers at their annual tournament in Las Vegas. He was also a golfer, participating in monthly golf tournaments with the Fresno Bell Golf Club where he was treasurer for many years.

Tom was a devout Catholic and a faithful Knight of Columbus for 41 years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight and served in the Color Guard for 22 years. He was also Grand Knight of the Sacred Heart Council 8786 from 1996 to 1997. For several years he chaired the annual fireworks stand fund raising event. In 1974 Tom was awarded a Certificate of Honor by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph for saving a Sacred Heart Church altar boy from severe burns when a candle caught the sleeve of his surplus on fire.