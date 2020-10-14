Thomas Frederick Benzler
March 15, 1945 - October 9, 2020
Fresno, California - Tom Benzler went to be with the Lord early in the morning Friday, October 9, 2020. He lost his battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome at home surrounded by his family. Tom's family history is deeply rooted in the Sanger area. His Volga-German grandparents immigrated to Sanger from Russia in the early 1900's to provide their family with a better life. Tom was born to Fred and Bertha Benzler on March 15, 1945. He grew up on his parent's farm on North and Temperance avenues where he lived and continued to farm till his death. He graduated from Sanger High School in 1963. He served in the Marine Corp Reserves until 1971. He graduated from Fresno State with a degree in Industrial Arts. He taught shop at Kerman Unified for 20 years all while running his parent's farm. Tom was beloved by students and faculty alike as they paid respect even in his last days.
Tom was a brilliant farmer and businessman. He could fix anything. He always found time to serve others in his community. He served on the board at Crosspointe Church (formerly Salem Evangelical Free Church). He worked countless hours helping to maintain the church buildings and grounds over the years. He and his wife, Betty, spent 2 years doing missionary work in San Juan, Puerto Rico where he put his abilities to work. After their 2 year commitment was done, they continued to do short term mission trips to Puerto Rico over the next 10 years. In 2015, Tom and Betty were named Sanger's Farmers of the Year. He was also elected and served on the water board at Consolidated Irrigation District. He was on the ballot for re-election this year.
Tom never missed an opportunity to help friends and family. He made himself available to cook at church, weddings, funerals and birthdays, even during harvest. He passed on his legacy to his children and grandchildren, teaching them the value of hard work, education and how to be successful in any path that they choose.
Tom is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty Benzler (Owen), his sister Berdine Hill of Fresno, nieces Jan Hill of Nicholson, Georgia and Debbie Janzen of Fresno, his children Richard Benzler of Fresno, Sherrie Lowe of Fresno, Kristen Rose and her husband Dan of Madera, Thomas D. Benzler and his wife Celeste of Fresno, Fredrick O. Benzler and his wife Tabatha of Heber City, Utah. He was preceded in death by son James (Matt) Lowe. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nicholas Perry, Kyle Hayes, Kaleb Benzler, Michaela Benzler, Jenna Ramirez, Sophia Benzler, Thomas D. Benzler II, Lauryn Benzler, Fredrick O. Benzler Jr., and Colton Benzler.
Tom's Celebration of Life will be held at Crosspointe Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30am. The address is 2518 S Mc Call Ave, Sanger, CA 93657. The live stream video link for the service is https://vimeo.com/event/371817
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Crosspointe Church in memory of Tom Benzler.