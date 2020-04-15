Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gejeian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Thomas passed into the loving arms of his lord and savior on April 4, 2020 and is now reunited with his loving parents Albert and Violet. Tom was born in Fresno California on September 11, 1961. As a young boy, raised on a farm, he would go on adventures with his favorite GI Joe in hand and explore and create all on his own. Those early years is what turned his hands to magic. He could tinker, fix, build, and create so many things. He was a car enthusiast who had a unique knack and knowledge of anything automotive. Those talented hands helped nurture his family farm and he had become a farmer just like his dad. He graduated from Washington Union High School and Fresno City College and has kept cherished friends since childhood. He was a boisterous, sweet and kind soul who helped people with his knowledge and skills. He loved the Chaffee Zoo and always told folks to "take your kids to the zoo." Maui was his favorite place. He helped care for his mom and dad in their elder years and they are happy to see him again. Tom is survived by his sister Julie, beautiful cousins, beautiful neighbors, and beautiful friends. "Tears are prayers too. They travel to God when we can't speak." PSALM 56 A private service will be held for Tom and remembrances may be made to the or the Chaffee Zoo. With all my love to my brother Tom, you meant the world to me and it was such an honor to be your sister. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 15, 2020

