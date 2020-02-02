It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Gularte announce his passing on January 4, 2020. He is now at peace and reunited with his loving wife, Patricia Gularte, who passed away on April 9, 2018. They were married for 58 wonderful years. They are survived by their three children, seven grand children and two great-grandchildren. Thomas is also survived by his sister Pat Beihn and brother Robert Gularte. A Celebration of Life for both Thomas and Patricia will be held on February 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at TorNino's, located at 5080 N. Blackstone, Fresno, CA.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020