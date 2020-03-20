Thomas "Tom" Haley passed away peacefully with his family by his side. The funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, March 24 at Boice Funeral Home at 308 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA Pastor Duane Ireland will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow at the Clovis Cemetery at 305 N Villa in Clovis. A reception will follow the graveside service. Tom was born to Carl & Yvonne Haley in Red Bluff, CA in 1938. He graduated from Stockton College in 1956. Tom married Sherry Wilcox in 1959 and had 2 sons Patrick & Curtis. Tom & Sherry celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in January 2020. Tom was a lineman for PG&E for 34 years. He served with both the Army & Air National Guard for a total of 17 years of service. He was also a Fresno Police Dept Reserve Officer for 2 years. Tom was a pilot and loved flying. He got his pilot's license in the 1970's and flew 3 different planes over the years with the Central Valley Aviation Assn. He volunteered for the Fresno County Sheriff's Aero Squadron to assist with Search & Rescue. Tom was also a Ham radio operator for over 60 years and was a 3rd degree Mason. Tom is survived by his wife Sherry, his sister Hazel Wade & bro-in-law Doug, son Patrick & daughter-in-law Sherri, son Curtis & daughter-in-law Dottie, grandson Tommy, & great-grandchildren Adam, Kara and Jacob. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl & Yvonne Haley and his sister Helen. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc, Veterans of Foreign Wars or the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation.