Thomas Michael Hergenroeder, 53, of Fresno, CA, died peacefully on May 18, 2019. Tom built a successful, 35-year career in the industrial laundry and textile industries, and was known by all for his easy-going and good-humored personality. He will be remembered for his kindness, and the joy he found in his cherished family and innumerable lifelong friends. Tom is survived by his mother, Frances Chace of San Luis Obispo, CA, his father, Thomas E. Hergenroeder, of Fresno, his two beloved daughters, Hailee and Heidee, and their mother, Ginger Gates Hergenroeder, all of Clovis, CA, and his brother, David Hergenroeder, of Cambria, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to a .
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 31, 2019