1/1
Thomas Jay Carberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2020 into the loving arms of Jesus after a long and courageous battle with ALS. He was born in El Centro, California in 1942 and moved to Fresno when he was 6 months old. He graduated from Bullard High School in 1961. After attending college and the passing of his father in 1973, he became the president of Air-Way Farms, Inc. and several other affiliated companies. Tom retired from farming in 2008. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mal and Martha Carberry and his brother Don Carberry. He is survived by his loving wife Marshelle, his daughter Cheri and her husband Brian and their children Emilie and Juliana. He is also survived by his son Mark, his wife Alison and their children Bennett and Elise. He was very proud of his family and considered them his greatest blessing from God. During his retirement, Tom enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, working in his workshop, and keeping busy with numerous hobbies. He had a great sense for how things work and seemed to be able to fix anything. Tom will be remembered as a kind and selfless person with a positive attitude. His sense of humor and company wil lbe greatly missed. Special thanks to Peggy Lopez for her unwavering compassionate care and support to the family, and to friends and relatives for their love, prayers and support during this difficult time. The family also extends thanks to: Dr. Hutchinson, Amdal In-Home Care, Hinds Hospice, and Sally Phillips. A public viewing will be held at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 4:00pm til 7:00pm. Due to the Corona Virus, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church (3673 N. First Street Fresno 93706), Hinds Hospice (2490 W. Shaw Ave. Unit 101 Fresno 93711) or to the donor's favorite charity. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
(559) 233-6254
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved