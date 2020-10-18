Thomas Joseph Cheney

October 11, 2020

Sanger, California - Our community sadly lost a pillar on Sunday, October 11, 2020, when Mr. Thomas Joseph Cheney age 78, favorably known as "Coach", passed away at his home. Thomas was born on February 12, 1942 in Donna, Texas and moved to the Central Valley a few years later with his family. His contributions to the lives of many include coaching Pop Warner, Junior Varsity, and Varsity football in Sanger and for Sanger High School for 16 seasons. Thomas was also a volunteer fire fighter for the city of Sanger for 19 years and a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy from 1966 to 1970 as a SeaBee. Thomas worked in the beverage distribution business for 42 years retiring in 2012 at the age of 70. Thomas is survived by the loving community of Sanger and his wife Sandra Cheney, children Nick Cheney and Tessa Cheney, their spouses Laura Cheney, Paul Villareal; his Grand Children Adelyn Villareal, Thomas Reyes, Haven Albrecht, Jimmy Blaine Albrecht and Stephen Dexheimer. Thomas is also survived by his brothers Raymond Cheney, Gilbert Cheney, Daniel Cheney and their spouses Cindi Cheney, Lenore Cheney, and Rita Cheney. His Sisters Mary Zamora, Yolanda Cheney-Montano, Gloria Butler and their spouses Danny Zamora, and Osvaldo Montano. Thomas also has many cousins, nephews and nieces throughout the valley, state, and country. He was preceded in death by his parents Hipolito and Oralia Cheney, as well as his long time domestic partner and mother of his daughter, Linda Dexheimer. Thomas's legacy as "Coach" will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he coached and interacted with throughout the city of Sanger.

Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00am at the Saint Mary's New Catholic Church in Sanger, California.





