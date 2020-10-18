1/
Thomas Joseph Cheney
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Joseph Cheney
October 11, 2020
Sanger, California - Our community sadly lost a pillar on Sunday, October 11, 2020, when Mr. Thomas Joseph Cheney age 78, favorably known as "Coach", passed away at his home. Thomas was born on February 12, 1942 in Donna, Texas and moved to the Central Valley a few years later with his family. His contributions to the lives of many include coaching Pop Warner, Junior Varsity, and Varsity football in Sanger and for Sanger High School for 16 seasons. Thomas was also a volunteer fire fighter for the city of Sanger for 19 years and a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy from 1966 to 1970 as a SeaBee. Thomas worked in the beverage distribution business for 42 years retiring in 2012 at the age of 70. Thomas is survived by the loving community of Sanger and his wife Sandra Cheney, children Nick Cheney and Tessa Cheney, their spouses Laura Cheney, Paul Villareal; his Grand Children Adelyn Villareal, Thomas Reyes, Haven Albrecht, Jimmy Blaine Albrecht and Stephen Dexheimer. Thomas is also survived by his brothers Raymond Cheney, Gilbert Cheney, Daniel Cheney and their spouses Cindi Cheney, Lenore Cheney, and Rita Cheney. His Sisters Mary Zamora, Yolanda Cheney-Montano, Gloria Butler and their spouses Danny Zamora, and Osvaldo Montano. Thomas also has many cousins, nephews and nieces throughout the valley, state, and country. He was preceded in death by his parents Hipolito and Oralia Cheney, as well as his long time domestic partner and mother of his daughter, Linda Dexheimer. Thomas's legacy as "Coach" will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he coached and interacted with throughout the city of Sanger.
Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00am at the Saint Mary's New Catholic Church in Sanger, California.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA 93657-3125
(559) 875-6555
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved