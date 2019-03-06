Thomas Patrick, age 84, of Clovis has passed away. He was born in MS and was a Drywall Taper by trade. He was preceded in death by parents, Calvin and Rosalie; sister, Martha; great-great-grandchild Aliza. Thomas is survived by his son, Wayne; daughters, Linda and Sherill; brother, Calvin; sisters, Naomi and Nadyne; grandchildren, Kathy, Kim, Jason, Kellie, Kevin, and Liz; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at Clovis Cemetery on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 6, 2019