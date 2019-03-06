Thomas Patrick

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Patrick.

Thomas Patrick, age 84, of Clovis has passed away. He was born in MS and was a Drywall Taper by trade. He was preceded in death by parents, Calvin and Rosalie; sister, Martha; great-great-grandchild Aliza. Thomas is survived by his son, Wayne; daughters, Linda and Sherill; brother, Calvin; sisters, Naomi and Nadyne; grandchildren, Kathy, Kim, Jason, Kellie, Kevin, and Liz; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at Clovis Cemetery on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Funeral Home
Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
1302 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 298-7536
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.