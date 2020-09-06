1/1
Thomas Reno Nonini
Thomas Reno Nonini, 78, of Fresno, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Tom was born to Reno and Deloris Nonini in Fresno on December 15, 1941. Tom graduated from Central Union High School with the class of 1959. He attended Fresno City College and excelled in football. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1964 and thereafter returned home to join the family business, Nonini Winery. Tom was a vintner and farmer and also a partner in Nonini-Jordan Farms. Tom was a hard worker who loved his family, friends, and had a special love for animals. Everyone who crossed his path knew he had a kind heart and that he always put others before himself. He made friends of the many winery customers he served and he will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Also, he was very handsome. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Reno and Deloris Nonini. He is survived by his daughter, Rena (Dario) Villanueva, his daughter, Trina Nelson, his five grandchildren, Isabella, Gabriella, Tia, Jas and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Ariel and Aurora; his sister, Judy Shahbazian; his nephew Jim Jordan; and many cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his dog, Buddy. Due to Covid-19, private entombment services were held at St. Peter's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Tom's memory to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 2838 N. West Ave., Fresno, CA 93705, or your favorite charity.

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
