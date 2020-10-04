Thomas Yamanaka

Thomas Kazuyuki Yamanaka, 88, of Parlier, CA passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Clovis, CA. Tom was born in Santa Cruz, CA to parents Kotaro & Orio Yamanaka on September 10, 1932. In 1960 he married Fumiko Harada. Side-by-side they farmed in Parlier from the late 1950's, until 1997. They enjoyed traveling with their best friends, Nob and Fusa Takasaki to many destinations throughout California. When they weren't working the farm, they were helping at the Parlier Buddhist Church. After retirement, Tom and Fumi helped keep our local casino's and restaurants in business. Tom loved to go abalone diving. The family was always treated to abalone sashimi at family events. They also used making hoshigaki (dried persimmon) as an excuse to head to Las Vegas every year to sell to the casino's. Tom also enjoyed getting together with his buddies and go deep sea fishing in Southern California. Tom always shared his catch with friends and neighbors. He spent his final years at Orchard Park in Clovis relaxing, going on day trips, talking about the good ole days and gambling, of course. Tom is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years. He is also preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Noburu Yamanaka, Lily Soto, Mitsuyuki Yamanaka. Tom is survived by his sister, Sachiko Tokubo, nephew Lance (Maria) Yamanaka, niece Stacy (John) Wong, nephews Glenn (Cyndy) Tokubo and Martin (Robyn) Tokubo. Tom will be laid to rest by his family during a private ceremony at Mendocino Cemetery. In lieu of flower, please make a donation in Tom's honor to your local Alzheimer's Association
, American Heart Association
or American Cancer Society
. The family would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Orchard Park Assisted Living for providing exceptional care, and a loving environment, for Tom while he was a resident. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Saint Agnes Hospice for the comfort care they provided.