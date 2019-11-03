Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Andrew O'Keefe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Los Angeles, CA on August 4, 1951 to RJ and Mariam O'Keefe. He was raised in West Covina with two brothers and three sisters before moving to Kingsburg and Fresno. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father, brother, uncle and cousin, and friend to all. Maintenance supervisor then Mainte nance Manager at SunWest Fruit for many years. Entered in to his heavenly Father's presence in peace and comfort with his wife at his side at his home on October 14, 2019. Happiest when camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends and while roaming the Moun tains of the Sierras in his 77 Toyota Land Cruiser. A private extended family gathering will be held in the Spring. A special thank you to the doctors and staff of Kaiser and Optimal Hospice. He will always be with us. Born in Los Angeles, CA on August 4, 1951 to RJ and Mariam O'Keefe. He was raised in West Covina with two brothers and three sisters before moving to Kingsburg and Fresno. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father, brother, uncle and cousin, and friend to all. Maintenance supervisor then Mainte nance Manager at SunWest Fruit for many years. Entered in to his heavenly Father's presence in peace and comfort with his wife at his side at his home on October 14, 2019. Happiest when camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends and while roaming the Moun tains of the Sierras in his 77 Toyota Land Cruiser. A private extended family gathering will be held in the Spring. A special thank you to the doctors and staff of Kaiser and Optimal Hospice. He will always be with us. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close