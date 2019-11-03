Born in Los Angeles, CA on August 4, 1951 to RJ and Mariam O'Keefe. He was raised in West Covina with two brothers and three sisters before moving to Kingsburg and Fresno. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father, brother, uncle and cousin, and friend to all. Maintenance supervisor then Mainte nance Manager at SunWest Fruit for many years. Entered in to his heavenly Father's presence in peace and comfort with his wife at his side at his home on October 14, 2019. Happiest when camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends and while roaming the Moun tains of the Sierras in his 77 Toyota Land Cruiser. A private extended family gathering will be held in the Spring. A special thank you to the doctors and staff of Kaiser and Optimal Hospice. He will always be with us.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 3, 2019