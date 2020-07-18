Mascarenas, Timothy Eli, "Tim", beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age 77, on Thursday, July 9 th 2020 after an automobile accident. Tim was born in Fresno Ca. on April 24, 1943. He graduated from Central Union High school in 1962. After graduation he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany until 1968. After his military service he attended Fresno State University graduating 'Cum Laude' with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Arts in 1970. Tim was employed by State Center Community College as a Vocational Training Instructor of automotives from 1971 until he retired in 2004. He is survived by Darlene, his wife of 43 years; daughter, LeAnna & her husband, Joey Palumbo; his son, Richard Mascarenas; and his grandchildren Giuseppe & Giovanni Palumbo, and Hannah & Gabriel Mascarenas. He is also survived by siblings Sarah Mascarenas, Benjamin Mascarenas, Betty & Jim Scheidt, and Steven & Lori Mascarenas; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

