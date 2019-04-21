Timothy Elliott Bruno, 49, of Clovis, Ca. He passed away Saturday April 13, 2019.Tim is survived by wife, Jeni Bruno, Daughter Mady Bruno, son Garrett Thompson, Daughter Courtney Combs, Son David Combs and wife Ricci, Daughter Nikki Combs, Brother Ed Bruno, mother Judith Bruno-Gazale and Papa Fred, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.Timothy was an Air Force Vet and retired Fresno County Sheriff Deputy. Services will be held @ Clovis Assembly of God Thursday April 25th 10:00am-12:00pm. Committal Services at Academy Cemetery 12:20-1:00pm.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 21, 2019