Timothy Russell Gates, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home in Fresno following a challenging illness of 6 years. Tim was born in Madera to Irene Russell Gates and Irving Gates. Tim graduated from Madera High School in 1969 and later attended Fresno City College and CSU Fresno. Tim embarked on a career with the Santa Fe railroad beginning in the summer of 1971 during his time at CSU Fresno. He began working full time and retired as an Engineer after 40 years with the railroad. Starting as a sideline, Tim farmed 60 acres in Madera, growing Thompson and Crimson Grapes as well as Almonds, which he continued until his passing. Tim was a hard worker who valued his family above all else. His humor and wit brought countless smiles to those around him. If he was not hiking or enjoying the national parks and Santa Cruz, it was more likely than not he was watching Jeopardy and insisting on providing the correct response before Alex finished the clue. Tim was preceded in death by his father Irving Gates, his Mother Irene Price and his step-father "Bud" Price. Tim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Robin Gates, his sons Dr. Christopher Gates and Jeffrey Gates, his brother Irving Gates, his stepbrothers Gary and Don Price, his stepsister Wanda Hill, and their families. He is the brother-in-law of Melanie Eckland and her husband Jim, and Dr. Brad Emershad and his wife Dr. Kathy Emershad. Services will be held on December 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Jay Chapel, In Madera. Interment will be at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrances in his memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the in his name. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 4, 2019