All those that knew Tim experienced his gentle presence, quiet passion, sideways smile and warm chuckle. He was a man of great pride and loved his family and friends with vigor. His quick mind and kind heart were things so many strived to emulate, and he will be missed immensely. Born in Fresno, California on February 20, 1955 to John and Joyce Pietro, Tim grew up in a loving Italian-American family. In 1973, Tim left for UC Davis, where he majored in food bioscience and nutrition. He spent many of his college years serving as a firefighter for the UC Davis Fire Department, something he was very proud of. Tim went on to receive his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. Following his residency, in 1986, he set roots in Riverside, CA where he met his wife Jenny at a Super Bowl party. They were married two years later and had two daughters, Danielle and Dominique. A man of great character, he will be remembered as an incredible son, husband, father and physician. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jenny; his daughters Danielle and Dominique; and mother Joyce Pietro. He was proceeded in death by his father John Pietro. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's memory to the "Tim Pietro, M.D. Physician Wellness Fund" under the Riverside County Physicians Memorial Foundation. Donations can be made on the RCMA website at www.rcmanet.org/Pietro or mail to RCMA c/o Tim Pietro, M.D. Physician Wellness Fund, 3993 Jurupa Ave, Riverside, CA 92506.