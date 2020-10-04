1/1
Timothy Randall Liles
1965 - 2020
Timothy Randall Liles was born in Fresno on January 11, 1965. He attended local schools, graduating from Roosevelt High School and from California State University, Fresno. He joined the Fresno Unified School District and found a passion for working with high school students as a teacher, coach, activities director, and ultimately as principal of Sunnyside High School. When he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor, he refused to waste one minute of his life on giving either energy or worry to the tumor. He continued to work with the people and student community that he loved. His faith was strong and he felt blessed to have gotten a "heads up" about what was to come, rather than to be taken without notice. He lived his faith every day. With his beloved family by his side, Heaven called him on September 22, 2020. Tim possessed an overwhelming enthusiasm and a creative mind. He had the ability to motivate people to do things they never thought they could do. He accepted everyone unconditionally and was always positive and encouraging. He always listened more than he talked. Tim loved music and knew the lyrics to decades of pop songs. He was a self-taught musician and played in a family band. His love of history led him to tracing his family genealogy. He loved to be in the kitchen, music blaring, cooking for crowds of family and friends. He enjoyed wine tasting and recently began brewing beer. He cooked and played host for many fundraisers in our community. He was the first to suggest a party and the last to leave. His mantra was "work hard and play harder". He loved his job and would say, "I GET to go to work today." His philosophy was always about "we not me". Tim was a humble man, never seeking the spotlight, always giving credit to others. He was named the Southeast Fresno Man of the Year in 2019. Tim loved the outdoors and was always ready for a camping trip. If the location was difficult to get to, and his passengers alarmed at the narrow slopes he was driving, all the more fun! He was generous with his time, his money, and his possessions. His enormous empathy for people, especially young people, was evident in everything he did. Tim will be missed by his devoted wife of 23 years, Valerie Villalobos Liles, and his sons, Chris and Zack. Tim is mourned by his mother, Helen Liles. He leaves sisters, Susan Fisher Schultz (Lee ), Janice (Jon) Gallinetti, Darline (Ed) Serrano, and Patti (Lance) Gimbal. He is survived by his brothers, Ron (Patty) Liles and Kevin (Sheri) Liles, and many nieces and nephews. Tim will be forever loved by the extended Villalobos family of Sanger. A Celebration of Life will be planned when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. A memorial scholarship fund has been established. A check payable to Tim Liles Scholarship Fund can be mailed to Michele Anderson at Sunnyside High School, 1019 S. Peach Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727.

Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 3, 2020
My love and condolences to Val, Zack and Chris. Tim was ultimately the best. Thank you for being an amazing leader with a great sense of humor. Thank you for all the fun times... Thank you for just being you. You will be missed greatly
Denise Krohn-Shafer
Coworker
October 3, 2020
This world was a better place because Tim was a part of it. I blessed to have been his student.
Jessica Brannum
Student
October 3, 2020
A man who loved his family,loved life and touched all that knew him. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. My family was blessed to have known him. Condolences from my family to his.
Rex R Padilla family
Friend
October 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Valerie, Zack, Chris, and the Liles, Villalobos Families. May God Bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim was a wonderful great man and was loved by so many. Sending our prayers also to the Sunnyside Community Families. Rest In Peace Tim ✝
Roy and Betty Tanimoto
Roy & Betty Tanimoto
Friend
October 3, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to all those who loved and will miss him. Savor the memories, and be gentle with yourselves when they feel overwhelming...we never had the privilege of working with him, but he is an FUSD legend.

Respectfully,
JoAnne and Michael Clark
Coworker
October 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful principle and person. We will love you and miss you always. Thank you for being the best principal a kid can ask for. You were always down to dress as whatever we wanted for all events and you put a smile on everyone’s face. GO WILDCATS
Evangelina Salas
Student
October 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Liles Family. Tim was more than just a coworker because of the investment he had in fostering relationships. He was a teacher of what it means to serve no matter the circumstances and did it with a smile. Our family is blessed to have had the bond we did with Tim from being a student, a coworker, a neighbor and friend. May his spirit live on through our work, positive outlook on life and the love we have for each other.
Mike & Michelle Angel
Coworker
October 3, 2020
Tim was a man with a big smile and an even bigger heart. Tim was all heart and he showed it in his dedicated service to all of us at Sunnyside High School. I was there yesterday at the gathering to remember Tim and the school just doesn’t feel the same without him. He was such a big part of our school and the biggest cheerleader of us all especially the students. I’m grateful to have known him and worked with him. He is a bright star. We are all so sad in losing him. He meant so much to all of us. And it became apparent when we got the news that he went to heaven. He loved his life well, by serving others, working hard and treating people right. His life was his message. All I can say is that I’m grateful to have been a part of his Sunnyside legacy. His legacy lives on in the love that he gave and in the love we hold in our hearts for a great man, and in the care, compassion, concern and service to the students in from of us. So much love for our community. I’m grateful to have been part of a staff that was loved so well by our principal. May you Rest In Peace, Tim. May you rest in heaven, with the communion of saints, and my deep condolences to your family. With prayers and condolences, Everardo
E. Pedraza
October 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers be with you and your family. Tim was a great guy, great coworker, and a great friend. He always like to explore and try out new things.
Monorith Arun
Coworker
October 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Great childhood memories attending Calwa Elementary and Roosevelt High. RIP childhood friend & neighbor.
Lisa DeLaGarza-Vargas
October 3, 2020
Mr. Liles is one of the best high school principal I have ever had! He was always encouraging and always showed his school spirit. May you Rest In Peace, and may God be with you. Once again Mr. Liles, ONCE A WILDCAT, ALWAYS A WILDCAT!
Bobby Thao
Student
October 3, 2020
He Was The Best Of The Best
Selena Servantes
Teacher
October 3, 2020
I was apart of Principle Lyles first graduating class at Sunnyside High School. Mrs. Weaver just left and he came in and won everybody over with the first rally!! Definitely going to be missed!
Brittani Williams
Student
October 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rita Grier
Coworker
October 3, 2020
Valerie, Mrs. Liles and all the Liles family. My sincere and deep condolences. Tim was more than a friend. Over 40 years of friendship and so many wonderful memories of Tim’s wit, compassion and all around good guy. Feel so blessed to have known Tim and call him a friend. When I heard the news, of course there was crying and sadness. Not just because how I personally felt but also knowing the world lost a great man. One thought that was comforting is realizing the legacy that Tim has left and the Lilies family will carry on. I love you Tim. I’ll miss you but I will be forever grateful for our friendship, our kinship. Rest in heaven my friend.
Albert Johnson
Friend
October 3, 2020
A great man who gave so much of himself. Sending our love and prayers of comfort to the Liles & Villalobos families and the Sunnyside community.
Ambra & Shawn O&#8217;Connor
Friend
October 3, 2020
Tim was an amazing warrior. His main purpose in life was to help others I will miss his humor, wisdom and love. . Thank you my friend for sharing your life with me.
Sandy sarkisian
Friend
October 3, 2020
Was a great man who would do anything to help the students and teachers
Bruce Hudson
Student
