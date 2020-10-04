Timothy Randall Liles was born in Fresno on January 11, 1965. He attended local schools, graduating from Roosevelt High School and from California State University, Fresno. He joined the Fresno Unified School District and found a passion for working with high school students as a teacher, coach, activities director, and ultimately as principal of Sunnyside High School. When he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor, he refused to waste one minute of his life on giving either energy or worry to the tumor. He continued to work with the people and student community that he loved. His faith was strong and he felt blessed to have gotten a "heads up" about what was to come, rather than to be taken without notice. He lived his faith every day. With his beloved family by his side, Heaven called him on September 22, 2020. Tim possessed an overwhelming enthusiasm and a creative mind. He had the ability to motivate people to do things they never thought they could do. He accepted everyone unconditionally and was always positive and encouraging. He always listened more than he talked. Tim loved music and knew the lyrics to decades of pop songs. He was a self-taught musician and played in a family band. His love of history led him to tracing his family genealogy. He loved to be in the kitchen, music blaring, cooking for crowds of family and friends. He enjoyed wine tasting and recently began brewing beer. He cooked and played host for many fundraisers in our community. He was the first to suggest a party and the last to leave. His mantra was "work hard and play harder". He loved his job and would say, "I GET to go to work today." His philosophy was always about "we not me". Tim was a humble man, never seeking the spotlight, always giving credit to others. He was named the Southeast Fresno Man of the Year in 2019. Tim loved the outdoors and was always ready for a camping trip. If the location was difficult to get to, and his passengers alarmed at the narrow slopes he was driving, all the more fun! He was generous with his time, his money, and his possessions. His enormous empathy for people, especially young people, was evident in everything he did. Tim will be missed by his devoted wife of 23 years, Valerie Villalobos Liles, and his sons, Chris and Zack. Tim is mourned by his mother, Helen Liles. He leaves sisters, Susan Fisher Schultz (Lee ), Janice (Jon) Gallinetti, Darline (Ed) Serrano, and Patti (Lance) Gimbal. He is survived by his brothers, Ron (Patty) Liles and Kevin (Sheri) Liles, and many nieces and nephews. Tim will be forever loved by the extended Villalobos family of Sanger. A Celebration of Life will be planned when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. A memorial scholarship fund has been established. A check payable to Tim Liles Scholarship Fund can be mailed to Michele Anderson at Sunnyside High School, 1019 S. Peach Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727.

