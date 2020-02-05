Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy S. Nolan was born in San Bernadino, CA on June 9, 1939 to William and Frances Nolan. He passed away peacefully in Fresno, CA on January 24, 2020. Tim is survived by his beloved wife Joyce and his children Teri, Tim and Lisa, and their respective spouses, Joe, Lisa and John. Tim also leaves behind his grandchildren Jenna, Chad, Alec, McKenna, Jillian and Juliet, and his great grand-daughters, Stella, Addyson and Saige (due in Feb). He is also survived by his siblings Sheila, Nancy and Greg and their respective spouses Bud, Dan and Diana, along with numerous nieces and nephews. His brother Pat preceded him in death in 1974. In 1960, Tim married Joyce, the love of his life, and settled in Fresno to raise their family. He was a sales manager for Family Record Plan for 25 years. In his later years, he worked at Fig Garden Golf Club and was proud to be the company photographer for his daughter and son-in law's business. Tim was always a sports enthusiast, enjoyed golfing and the LA Dodgers. He loved playing bingo with Joyce 3 days a week. Papa, as he was known to his grandkids, was always up for a game of dominoes, word jumbles and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all of us who loved him. Please join us to celebrate his life at 11 am on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Pinedale, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Timothy S. Nolan was born in San Bernadino, CA on June 9, 1939 to William and Frances Nolan. He passed away peacefully in Fresno, CA on January 24, 2020. Tim is survived by his beloved wife Joyce and his children Teri, Tim and Lisa, and their respective spouses, Joe, Lisa and John. Tim also leaves behind his grandchildren Jenna, Chad, Alec, McKenna, Jillian and Juliet, and his great grand-daughters, Stella, Addyson and Saige (due in Feb). He is also survived by his siblings Sheila, Nancy and Greg and their respective spouses Bud, Dan and Diana, along with numerous nieces and nephews. His brother Pat preceded him in death in 1974. In 1960, Tim married Joyce, the love of his life, and settled in Fresno to raise their family. He was a sales manager for Family Record Plan for 25 years. In his later years, he worked at Fig Garden Golf Club and was proud to be the company photographer for his daughter and son-in law's business. Tim was always a sports enthusiast, enjoyed golfing and the LA Dodgers. He loved playing bingo with Joyce 3 days a week. Papa, as he was known to his grandkids, was always up for a game of dominoes, word jumbles and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all of us who loved him. Please join us to celebrate his life at 11 am on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Pinedale, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.