Timothy Wilson

December 7, 1955 - October 17, 2020

Fresno, California - Timothy Wilson, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 17, 2020. Tim was born December 7, 1955 in Boulder City, Nevada and grew up in Henderson. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills, California and proudly served two years in the U.S. Army as a Lance Missile Crewman in Germany.

Tim lived a life of integrity that earned him respect and admiration through his hard work and direct communication style. He was a rare individual that definitely did it "his way". He was a straight shooter that would tell you how it was; good or bad. His honesty led to fruitful relationships and respect from his employers, coworkers, family and friends. Tim could seem to be a gruff man to those that had chance encounters with him, but he loved investing time with those he loved. Tim was better known as a man with a kind and loving heart, particularly for his grandchildren and his little dogs. If you had the chance to attend one of his famous barbecues (where he played DJ and comedian), take an afternoon drive with him, or just sit in the sun to enjoy and philosophize with him, he left a lasting warmth in your heart.

Tim began his career as an IBEW electrician working for several local companies to hone his craft. His career began to flourish when he began working as an extra-help electrician with the County of Fresno; eventually becoming Superintendent of Building Maintenance for the County. Tim had the unique ability to see the big picture as well as the small components of all projects he worked on. This allowed him to continue to advance his career and garner respect wherever he worked. Tim retired in 2016 as Director of Court Facilities for the Superior Court of California, County of Fresno.

Tim leaves behind his devoted family: wife Karen, children Danielle, Drew, and Nick, son-in-law Chris, daughter-in-law Andrea and adored grandchildren Nohl, Olivia, Christina, Weston, Hudson, Luella, Tarrah and Alex.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Central California Food Bank or Animal Rescue of Fresno.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services will not be held at this time. Family and friends will be notified of a future memorial in his honor when gatherings can be safely held. As Tim would say: "safety first and always," so please listen to the health experts and wear a damn mask.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store