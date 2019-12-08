Tom Miyake, 83, of Clovis, California passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Tom was born March 16, 1936. He was a graduate of both Clovis High School, and Fresno State University. He last worked as the controller for Dynaco Corp. Tom enjoyed spending time with family, going fishing, donating his time to help others, and being an active member of his community and church. Tom married his soulmate, the late Caroline "June" Migaki. He is survived by his loving children: Kirk Miyake and his wife Julie of Clovis, CA, Karen Miyake of Clovis, CA, Lynnette Alice Ferguson and her husband Darrin of Santa Cruz, CA; three grandchildren: Kylie, Spencer, and Logan of Santa Cruz; his brother Masato Miyake of Clovis; his sister Marilyn Ishimaru of Sunnyvale, CA, and several loving nieces and nephews. Tom will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend to all. He will be greatly missed.