Tommy passed away suddenly March 25, 2019. At the age of 86 he was still driving and selling cars. Born in Oklahoma, Tommy also lived in Los Angeles and Washington State before settling in Hanford at the age of 19. Only completing the 8th grade, Tommy joined the Army at the age of 14 and served in WWII . After working in his step-father's body shop he became a car salesman in his early 20's. He sold cars for all of his adult life, most of those years for the Hanford Ford Dealerships. Tommy managed at the dealerships for many of those years as a sales manager or general manager. For many years Tommy was a race car driver. He raced jalopies, hard tops, full midgets and quarter midgets. Johnny Boyd, his friend and Indy 500 race car driver, once remarked that Tommy was a good enough race car driver that he could have made it to the Indy 500 had he wanted to. Tommy was preceded in death by his daughter Lesli Stanton and wife Donna "Trader" McPherson. Tommy is survived by 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6th at Hanford Fraternal Hall at noon. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 2, 2019

