Tommy Smith
1946 - 2020
Tommy Ray Smith
November 23, 1946 - October 25, 2020
Fresno, California - Tommy Smith, wonderful dad, grandpa, son, brother, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He will be greatly missed. Tommy was born in Fresno, California on November 23, 1946.
He spent the majority of his life in Firebaugh, California, where he worked as a truck driver and ranch foreman. Tommy enjoyed hunting and fishing, water skiing and motorcycles, spending time with his family and barbecuing with friends. Tommy never met a stranger and was always ready to tell a great story.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Smith and Nadine Hernandez; and his brother Bobby Smith.
He is survived by his sisters Eloise Carter, Gaylene Marchini, and Tami Adney; brothers Jerry Smith and Richard Smith; daughters Shannon Grace and husband Darrell, Sheri Ramos and husband Pete; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many other family members who loved him.
A viewing will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel, 202 N. Teilman Ave., Fresno, CA, on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Tommy's home.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
