Toni Ann Eskelsen, born on September 14, 1950 in Fresno, CA to William Tolesco and Lillian Goeringer, passed away and peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 69. She graduated from Central High School. She enjoyed spending time with her son. She was preceded in death by her father, William Tolesco; mother, Lillian Jones; and brother, Ronald Nichols. She is survived by her son, Erik Eskelsen; and her ex-husband, Glenn Eskelsen, both of Fresno. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park, 201 N. Teilman Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 20, 2019