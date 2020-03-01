Toni Rivera

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toni Rivera.
Service Information
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA
93612
(559)-299-4372
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Clovis Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Born in Albuquerque, NM, Toni married Bill Rivera, a Navy sailor, in 1943 and after WWII moved to Fresno. She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Marie and Rose Ann, two sons, Andrew and Robert, her sister, Bessie Lascono, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Viewing will be 3pm, March 3rd at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis with Rosary at 6pm. Burial services will be at Clovis Cemetery on March 4th, 1pm, with reception to follow at Bonaventure Mobile Home Park, Clovis.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Clovis, CA   (559) 299-4372
funeral home direction icon