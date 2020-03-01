Born in Albuquerque, NM, Toni married Bill Rivera, a Navy sailor, in 1943 and after WWII moved to Fresno. She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Marie and Rose Ann, two sons, Andrew and Robert, her sister, Bessie Lascono, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Viewing will be 3pm, March 3rd at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis with Rosary at 6pm. Burial services will be at Clovis Cemetery on March 4th, 1pm, with reception to follow at Bonaventure Mobile Home Park, Clovis.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020