Tony Arthur Costa of Fresno passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2019 at the age of 87. Mr. Costa was born in Laton, California and graduated from Riverdale High School. He was a Navy Veteran (1951- 1955) who worked his entire 35 year business career as a cotton seed and commodities salesman in the San Joaquin Valley. "Tournament Tony" was an avid golfer for most of his life enjoying his friendships and competition as a member at Belmont Country Club and Madera Country Club. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Costa, and is survived by three children, five grand children, and four great-grand children. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be conducted at the Pleasant Run Golf Course in Chowchilla on Saturday August 31 at 10:30 am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 21, 2019