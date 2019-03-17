Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Jimenez. View Sign

Tony Jimenez, 69, of Fresno, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Belen, his 2 sons Anthony and Phillip, his 3 daughters, Andrea, Renee, and Jennifer. Tony is preceded in death by his mom Nellie and brother Ronald. He is survived by his father Leo and sisters Margie and Janet. Tony will be missed by his 12 grandkids and 1 great grandson along with his entire family near and far away. He loved music and talking about sports especially his beloved New York Yankees. Viewing will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00pm. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10:00am.