Tony Rainaldi

Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
OLPH Catholic Church
With deep sadness we announce the passing of our dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa Tony Rainaldi, 89, of Fresno, CA, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Recitation Of The Holy Rosary will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OLPH Catholic Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to OLPH school.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020
