Tony Zuniga, age 73, passed away on May 11, 2020. Born to Santos and Angelita Zuniga in Donna, TX in 1946, he and his family moved to Fowler, CA in 1952 , where he happily resided for over 60 years. After graduating from Fowler High School, he attended Reedley College then transferred to Fresno State where he majored in O rnamental Horticulture. Tony left college to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Honorably discharged as a Sergeant, he returned home and began a career as a civil servant working for Caltrans until he retired 36 years later. Inspired by a love for nature, he was also a Sun-Maid farmer for over 40 years. During his free time he remained active in his community donating, time, materials and equipment as a parent volunteer for his children's activities, a church leader in the Knights of Columbus and a member of St Lucy's Catholic Church. Both creative and artistic, Tony developed a childhood penchant for photography that continued with him throughout adulthood. His favorite photographs were of nature, his family and friends. Throughout his diverse experiences, he maintained many long lasting friendships. Known for his big smile, he possessed an innate ability to bring joy to those around him. Because of his open-mindedness, extraordinary generosity, profound empathy, endearing personality and keen sense of humor, Tony touched the hearts of those who knew him. A principled and intellectual man, Tony eagerly discussed his beliefs. He spoke of justice, equality, compassion and peace and lived his life accordingly. Above all else, he valued people and readily extended a helping hand when an opportunity arose. He strove hard to live the life his parents' exemplified and instilled those same values in his children. Most recently, he whole-heartedly relished his role of grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Eloy and Pete , and sisters Becky and Lydia . He is survived by Gail, his wife of over 50 years; Denise, his daughter and her husband Harveen; Stephen, his son and his wife Carey; Cameron, his granddaughter and Santos, his brother. His kindness, sincerity, and grace will be forever missed by his family and friends.

