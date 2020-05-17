Tony Zuniga
Tony Zuniga, age 73, passed away on May 11, 2020. Born to Santos and Angelita Zuniga in Donna, TX in 1946, he and his family moved to Fowler, CA in 1952 , where he happily resided for over 60 years. After graduating from Fowler High School, he attended Reedley College then transferred to Fresno State where he majored in O rnamental Horticulture. Tony left college to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Honorably discharged as a Sergeant, he returned home and began a career as a civil servant working for Caltrans until he retired 36 years later. Inspired by a love for nature, he was also a Sun-Maid farmer for over 40 years. During his free time he remained active in his community donating, time, materials and equipment as a parent volunteer for his children's activities, a church leader in the Knights of Columbus and a member of St Lucy's Catholic Church. Both creative and artistic, Tony developed a childhood penchant for photography that continued with him throughout adulthood. His favorite photographs were of nature, his family and friends. Throughout his diverse experiences, he maintained many long lasting friendships. Known for his big smile, he possessed an innate ability to bring joy to those around him. Because of his open-mindedness, extraordinary generosity, profound empathy, endearing personality and keen sense of humor, Tony touched the hearts of those who knew him. A principled and intellectual man, Tony eagerly discussed his beliefs. He spoke of justice, equality, compassion and peace and lived his life accordingly. Above all else, he valued people and readily extended a helping hand when an opportunity arose. He strove hard to live the life his parents' exemplified and instilled those same values in his children. Most recently, he whole-heartedly relished his role of grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Eloy and Pete , and sisters Becky and Lydia . He is survived by Gail, his wife of over 50 years; Denise, his daughter and her husband Harveen; Stephen, his son and his wife Carey; Cameron, his granddaughter and Santos, his brother. His kindness, sincerity, and grace will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Published in Fresno Bee from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
May 16, 2020
It was so nice having Tony as a supervisor!! He was an amazing man and always made people (including myself) laugh. I enjoyed my years working as a student with Tony and learned so much. I spoke to him via phone a couple years ago and know that he was proud of me- I hope I expressed enough, that the reason I was successful, the reason I am the supervisor I am, the reason I had fond memories of my supervisor and such high expectations for my current boss... is because of who he was!! What a great supervisor, mentor and friend he was. I appreciate everything you did, Tony. Thank you!! Im sure I never said it enough, dont think I could, so thank you!! A million times. Thank you for all you did and for the person you were. I hope you are now resting in peace, Im sorry I didnt reach out or tell you more!
Marissa Galvan
May 16, 2020
I worked with Tony for several years at Caltrans. I will always remember his enormous presence, his irrepressible sense of humor and his biting wit. How he made us laugh. I missed him dearly when he left Caltrans. His absence left a huge void. I think those days working with Tony will always be my fondest memories of Caltrans. I surely will never forget him. I hope he's looking down at me and still having a good laugh. Thank you, Tony, for brightening my life even for that short time. My most heart-felt condolences to his family and close friends for their loss.
Karen Tani
Coworker
May 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry Davis
Friend
May 16, 2020
I was honored to have been an acquaintance, taking over the Contract Manager position, after Tony retired. Vicariously, I met Tony through his contract contacts, his attention to detail, and his love for the personal connections, and friendships, made me a better person. My deepest condolences to his family and friends, he will be missed.
Kip
Friend
May 16, 2020
Tony will be greatly missed. I remember that nice friendly smile and a gleam in his eye just because he was happy to see you. Rest In Peace my friend.
Oralia
Coworker
