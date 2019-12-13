Toshio(Tosh) Hashizume 80 of Fowler, ca passed away at his home on Nov. 21, 2019.
He was preceed in death by his parents Shigeichi & Toshiko Hashizume.
Tosh is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rose Hashizumre, Sisters Sue Nakayama(Morgan Hill ), Joyce Young and Emi Taesler (Piqua, Ohio) and his beloved pet Bella.
Tosh attended schools in Fowler before joining the Army and served in Germany.
He retired as Plant manager from Buckner Sprinklers and Johns Manville in Fresno to become a full time Farmer on his 40 acre ranch of Thompson Grapes. Tosh took so much pride doing what he loved most on his ranch taking care and maintaining the vines. No job was too big or too small and proud that at his age working from sun up to sun down. But health issues kept him pursuing it further. He had been battling Type 2 Diabetes and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer. None of these claimed his life, but from a tragic fall at home.
Years spent on this earth, Tosh made many treasured friends. He will be truly missed.
A viewing will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral home from 11:00-3:00 pm, followed by a small reception at Tosh's residence in Fowler.
A personal thank you to all of his Family and Friends for prayers and support during this time.
Thank you also to Ozuna Hospice for their Compassinate care.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 13, 2019
