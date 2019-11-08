Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy C. Severtson. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Send Flowers Obituary

Our mother, a devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma and good friend to many. Trudy passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 16, 1933 to parents Karl and Ernestine Gregor. She was an only child. Trudy attended school in Chicago, after graduating high school she entered the Concordia Lutheran College and Conservatory of Music where she became a concert pianist. Trudy was an active member of her church singing in the church choir. In 1955 our mother met our father and married in Chicago. In 1956 they moved to Fresno. They had been married 58 years when our father passed. As a young mother, mom was active in church and the Fresno Women's Chorus. As the years went on mom worked at Rodders, Fresno State bookstore, polling place on voting day. She was also very active with the Sierra Hospital candy stripers. Mom and Dad loved to travel. They visited all 49 states, Alaska and Canada. Logging over 300,000 mile in their motor home. Mom loved gardening, cooking and her daily crossword puzzle. Every Christmas mom baked 100's of cookies and opened her home to friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Lyle M. Severtson. She is survived by her two daughters, Trudy Lynn Sharp and Carla Tina Huckabay; her grandson Alan and Jerrad Huckabay; her great-grandchildren Brayden, Jayce and Dylan with another grandson on the way. Private services and burial will be held. "Spend as much time with your loved ones." Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 8, 2019

