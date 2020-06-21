Umeko Florence Nakayama passed away surrounded by family at her home in Fowler, CA in the early morning hours of May 27, 2020. She was born in San Jose, CA on June 20, 1926. Florence will be remembered for her honesty, kindness, and compassion.

She met her future husband Pete Nakayama at the Gila River Internment Camp in Arizona during WWII. Upon their release from camp, her family settled in Reedley, CA. She married Pete in the early 50's and they started their lives together in Fowler on the family farm. Florence was a housewife who also enjoyed cooking, needlework, traveling, and most of all being with her family.

Florence was known for the love she had for her family and toward everyone she encountered throughout her life. She was a devoted wife to Pete, a wonderful mother and mentor to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Florence's greatest pleasure in life were family functions. She wanted to know how each and every one was doing and was always interested in their accomplishments. She will be dearly missed.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband Hitoshi Pete, parents Kiyoichi and Hanayo Sakuragi, her siblings Mary Hiramoto, Mabel Okamura, Maude Sakomoto, James Sakuragi and her beloved son-in-law Russsell Matsumoto.

Florence is survived by her four children Keith and wife Heidi, Gerald and wife Cherie, Susan Driss and husband Bey, Linda Matsumoto and Florence's pride and joy her grandchildren; Shannon, Kristin, Benjiman, Kenneth, Zara, Nicholas, Caroline, Samy, Christopher, Spencer and great grandchildren Bailey, Jonah, Dylan and Holden.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Vintage Gardens, Central California Nikkei Foundation and Saint Agnes Home Health and Hospice who were all instrumental in caring and keeping Florence happy and comfortable in her later years.

A private service was held, due to Covid-19 protocols. Remembrance may be sent to the Fowler Buddhist Church, PO Box 335, Fowler, CA. 93625