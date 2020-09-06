Ursula Norby

Ursula M. Norby, 92, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 2, 2020, in Fresno, California. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronald J. Norby, her parents Margarete and Friedrich Paust, and son-in-law Daryl Larkin. Ursula was born on April 17, 1928, in Berlin, Germany, as an only child. As a young girl, Ursula had a happy childhood until the war broke out and Berlin was bombed from 1940 to 1945. Ursula lost everything including her father, her mother's business, and their home. Despite being buried alive and losing eyesight in one eye due to a phosphorus bomb, she overcame. After the war, Ursula learned to speak four languages fluently while attending a local University. Following graduation, she was hired by the US State Department in Berlin as a translator for the Transportation Department. Ursula met the love of her life, Ronald, after he had been stationed in Berlin for only three days. It was love at first sight and they were married in May, 1953. Ursula moved to the United States without her new husband until he was discharged from the army. The couple moved to Minnesota, eventually settling in Minneota. During this time their five children were born. In 1967, the family moved to Fresno, California where Ronald accepted a teaching job. To help supplement income, Ursula opened a home day care, caring for numerous children over the decades. In addition to running her day care, Ursula was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothes for her children, curtains, pillows, and other home décor. She also loved interior decorating and assisted friends with their homes. At the age of 76, Ursula started volunteering in the emergency department at St. Agnes Hospital. She put in over 7,000 hours over a 15-year period. A few of the countless activities Ursula enjoyed include hosting foreign exchange students from many different countries, entertaining friends, German club meetings, Bunco, shopping, journal writing, and baking. She was famous for her creampuffs and raisin twists. Ursula never met a stranger. She was extremely generous, kind-hearted, loving, and hard-working. She built her life around her family. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed. Ursula is survived by son Christopher and wife Cindy, son Terence and wife Sue, daughter Nancy Owen and husband Doug, daughter Jackie Larkin, and daughter Stefanie Higginbotham and husband Mike, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rita Leija at Rose Meadow Manor for her friendship and special care given, Bright Horizon Hospice for their above and beyond care and support, and the many doctors that looked after Ursula. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to your favorite charity
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Bright Horizon Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.