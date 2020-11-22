Valerie J. Badvelian

January 21, 1943 - November 9, 2020

Fresno, California - Valerie was born January 21, 1943, to Vaughn and Alyce Badvelian in Oakland, California, and passed away on November 9, 2020, in Fresno, California. She graduated from Fresno High School and Fresno State University. Valerie was a devoted school teacher and attended the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. She enjoyed participating in the women's group and Bible study. Valerie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by friend, Art Rodriguez, and many relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by many! Private services were held at Ararat Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store