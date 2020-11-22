1/1
Valerie J. Badvelian
1943 - 2020
January 21, 1943 - November 9, 2020
Fresno, California - Valerie was born January 21, 1943, to Vaughn and Alyce Badvelian in Oakland, California, and passed away on November 9, 2020, in Fresno, California. She graduated from Fresno High School and Fresno State University. Valerie was a devoted school teacher and attended the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. She enjoyed participating in the women's group and Bible study. Valerie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by friend, Art Rodriguez, and many relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by many! Private services were held at Ararat Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Chapel
