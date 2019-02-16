Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Pranger. View Sign

Valerie passed away very unexpectedly and peacefully Saturday evening, February 9th. Valerie had been battling cancer and her heart just gave out. Valerie was born to Don and Kay Straus in Rogue River Oregon. The family moved to her Mothers hometown of Sanger California in 1972 and she resided in the Fresno/Sanger area the rest of her life. She graduated from Sanger High School and from Beauty College and has been a professional hairdresser for more than 30 years, working at Sunnyside Hair Focus that entire time. She is survived by her brother, Richard Saffell of Lovelock Nevada; her sister, Sharon Biswell of Sanger CA; grandmother, Connie Straus of Vallejo CA. She is also survived by her Aunts Jean Weber and Joyce VanHoosen both of Sanger CA, and many cousins. Valerie is also survived by many, many "best" friends and many long-time clients. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. There is a Celebration of Life for Valerie on Friday, Feb 22nd at the Eagles Hall in Sanger at noon. Valerie passed away very unexpectedly and peacefully Saturday evening, February 9th. Valerie had been battling cancer and her heart just gave out. Valerie was born to Don and Kay Straus in Rogue River Oregon. The family moved to her Mothers hometown of Sanger California in 1972 and she resided in the Fresno/Sanger area the rest of her life. She graduated from Sanger High School and from Beauty College and has been a professional hairdresser for more than 30 years, working at Sunnyside Hair Focus that entire time. She is survived by her brother, Richard Saffell of Lovelock Nevada; her sister, Sharon Biswell of Sanger CA; grandmother, Connie Straus of Vallejo CA. She is also survived by her Aunts Jean Weber and Joyce VanHoosen both of Sanger CA, and many cousins. Valerie is also survived by many, many "best" friends and many long-time clients. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. There is a Celebration of Life for Valerie on Friday, Feb 22nd at the Eagles Hall in Sanger at noon. Published in the Fresno Bee from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close