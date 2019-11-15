Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Belmont Country Club 8253 E. Belmont Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A woman deeply loved, Varrel Jeanette Palmer, passed peacefully on October 31st, 2019 at the age of 90. She will be re-membered as a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Varrel was born July 14, 1929 in Fullerton, California. She spent her childhood in Mountain Grove,Missouri and later returned to California with her husband Amos Tate. She and Amos had 2 children together, Chris Tate and Kimberly Tate Palmer. Amos passed, unexpectedly, in 1964 in Reedley, California. After some time, Varrel met and married Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Palmer. Together they would embark on a journey that lasted over 54 years. As a couple they enjoyed doing everything together, from the typical to the outlandish. They owned and operated Belmont Nursery. When not in the nursery, Varrel enjoyed traveling with Jerry, visiting with friends and family, going to the golf course and mid-day naps. Varrel loved visiting and connecting with others and could often be found with her favorite dog by her side and an iced tea in her hand, chatting and laughing with a friend. Varrel loved adventures and Jerry took her all over the globe. They visited the tulip fields of Copenhagen, rode bikes through England, viewed the Berlin wall being taken down in Germany, saw King Tuts tomb in Egypt, golfed in Maui, danced with orphans in China, took a train over Norway, visited the Vatican in Rome, walked the holy land in Jerusalem, and stood on the border of North and South Korea. It was clear to anyone that Varrel and Jerry loved each other; wholly, truly and deeply. Often wishing others around them the type of love and marriage they enjoyed. Despite having experienced the ups and downs of life, Varrel believed hers was extraordinarily full and blessed. She believed this because of her faith, her husband, her children, her family and her friends. There was only one thing Varrel loved more than her family, God. She gave her time and support to the local church. She stepped in to serve when asked and traveled alongside friends in ministry to share the good news of Jesus throughout the world. Known for her generosity, humor, and loving spirit she is survived by her husband, children,grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, sister and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to invite those who knew and loved Varrel to join them in celebration of her very full life November 23 rd , 2019 at 11am. Belmont Country Club 8253 E. Belmont, Fresno 93737.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 15, 2019

