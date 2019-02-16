he retired at 59 years of age. He subsequently gave his heart and soul to his tenants while working as a real estate developer/manager. Bill loved his tenants, and they adored him in return. Bill was a philanthropist at heart and had a strong sense of civic responsibility. He was a member of AHEPA and a proud participant of Kiwanis for over 60 years where he served as the Lieutenant Governor of the four western states. Bill influenced numerous lives and alongside his pal, Jose Elgorriaga, as manager and coach, laid the foundation in the Valley for exceptional soccer talent. He was also very active in his children's lives, which was exemplified by his daily phone calls just to say, "Have a good day." As a father, two of his proudest accomplishments were making sure his children had the best education and making sure they were financially responsible. We will never forget him saying, "Do not touch the principle!" The biggest gifts he gave to his children were unconditional love and the awareness that "anything is possible!" Bill will be missed by all who knew him. Bill was a devoted husband of 36 years to the wife and mother of his children, Ephterpe "Tepi" Barbis. Together they raised their three children in Fresno, CA until her passing in 1991. He is survived by and was a beloved father of Maralyn and Sean McCormack, Michelle Clark and Pat Harrell and Milton and Heidi Barbis, and cherished grandfather of Ryan McCormack and Cammy Childs, Kristyn and Edmund Ross, Kacey and Phillip Legnitto, Tepi McCormack and Claire Elise Vasilia Barbis, and great grandfather to Sydney and Calvin McCormack. He is also survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Alice Ochinero and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Trisagion and Funeral service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrances may be sent to St George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N. Orchard, Fresno, Ca. 93703. Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048

Pacific Theater during World War II . He worked as a stock broker for Drexel Burnham Lambert until