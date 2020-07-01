We are heartbroken and devastated to announce the passing of Michael Trinidad Torres on June 22, 2020. He was born in Fresno, CA on August 9, 1962, the eldest of three children to Trinidad G. and Pauline M. Torres and lived in Fresno all of his life. "Big Mike", as he was known to his friends, family, and coworkers, helped so many people during his time on earth and he leaves behind a wonderful legacy. Starting at the age of 8, when he first started working with his parents and siblings at the Beacon gas station, he learned the value of money and how to turn a penny into a dollar. Graduating from the Class of '80 from Roosevelt High School, Mike "The Bull" (as he was known to his fellow football teammates) went on to receive an AA in business from Fresno City College and his Bachelor's from Fresno State. From there, he used his knowledge to help start and become the Vice President of the family business - Trini's Oil, Inc. - for 56 years and enjoyed a successful career at the IRS for 27 years. Mike always had a huge smile on his face. He was always there to help, to lend advice, to teach, and to travel and explore with both friends and family. His quiet confidence, calm demeanor, friendly nature, and fun-loving personality helped him forge lasting friendships and strong family bonds. He and his mom were inseparable. Whenever you asked him, "Where are you?", he would say "I'm with my mom". Mike enjoyed driving to estate sales, gambling (blackjack was his favorite and he was good at it), buying and smoking premium cigars with friends, collecting and riding motorcycles, and traveling cross-country to see his niece graduate from Nursing school in Oklahoma. He also had plans to explore Europe with his family. Mike was always on the go. Mike would not want us to be sad today. Is this the end? No, the journey does not end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it. He is survived by his loving parents Trinidad G. and Pauline M. Torres, his loving brother Joseph Torres, his loving sister Marie Torres and her husband Mark, his loving niece and goddaughter Natalie Warmerdam and her husband Josh, his loving nephew Christopher Warmerdam, his loving (Auntie M) Mary H. Rodriguez-Hernandez and her husband John, and his loving cousin Maria E. Rodriguez. He also leaves behind numerous friends, including Harley, his furry sidekick Pomeranian dog. Funeral services will be held on July 2, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John's Cathedral located at 2814 Mariposa St, Fresno, CA 93721. A private graveside service for family will immediately follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Fresno, CA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Children's Hospital - 9300 Valley Children's Place, Fresno, CA 93720.

