Velma Jean Hughes went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on November 18, 2019. She was born in Enid, Oklahoma to Henry and Tina Kroeker in 1933. In 1950, Velma married Robert Vernon Vogt who was in the Air Force. Their son, Robert, was born in 1954 while they were stationed in France. Their daughter, Janice, was born in 1957 after they moved to Woodland, California. In 1964, Robert Vernon passed away. In 1977, Velma married Earl Hughes and relocated to Coalinga, California. Velma earned a lifetime teaching degree in Home Economics at Fresno State University. She was known for her friendly, loving, and gentle personality. She had a devout love for God. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was proceeded in death by: her first husband, Robert Vernon Vogt; her parents, Henry and Tina; three sisters, Alice, Betty, and Kathy; and her stepson, Joel Hughes. Velma is survived by: siblings, Evelyn, Bobby, and Richard; husband, Earl Hughes of Fresno; son, Robert Vogt and his wife, Gloria of Reedley; daughter, Janice Trott and her husband, Dwayne of Reedley; step daughter, Sarah Gabriel and her husband, Michael; stepson, Mark Hughes and his wife, Patty; grandchildren, Dylan Trott, Shelby Trott, Kellen Gabriel, Michaela Gabriel, Ryan Hughes, Kaitlyn Hughes, and Kevin Hughes.