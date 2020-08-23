1/1
Vera (Shapazian) Phelps
Vera (Vaskanoosh) Shapazian Phelps was born to parents John and Hripsime Shapazian in a farmhouse in the Malaga countryside of southeast Fresno. Her family eventually moved to Selma, California. Vera graduated from Selma High School. In 1942, she and her sister Helen left the Central Valley for Los Angeles. In support of the war effort, they worked at the Lockheed factory where they drilled holes and installed rivets on the ailerons of airplane wings. Vera eventually settled in San Diego, where she spent many happy years. In 1980, Vera retired from AT&T and returned to Fresno, enjoying family and friends, playing canasta, and volunteering at Sierra Hospital. She was blessed with a long, full life. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Varsen Strange, and her brother John Shapazian. She is survived by her sister Helen Shapazian, niece Danielle R. Shapazian, nephew Jack Shapazian, and nephew David Shapazian. She is also survived by her great-niece Kaitlyn Shapazian, who brought her much happiness. A private graveside service was held. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to St. Gregory Armenian Church, P.O. Box 246, Fowler, CA 93625 or the donor's favorite charity.

Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Vera Shapazian Phelps was born October 20, 1918 and died August 17, 2020.
Danielle R. Shapazian
Family
