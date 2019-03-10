Our Beloved Sister Vera Vasquez (80) formally of Mendota passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon Vasquez. She retired as a Cosmetologist, owner of Magic Mirror Beauty Shop for 30 yrs in Mendota. She was a cooked for her parish Priest, very active in her church served as a Alter Society member and Prayer Warrior for the community. She's survived by 5 sisters Angela Cantu, Maria Vasquez, Helen Fleeman, Delia Hurtado, Gloria Makaroof, 6 Nieces, 5 Nephews, 11 Great Nieces and Nephews and 3 Great Great Nieces. Visitation will be Monday, March 11th from 5-8pm at Farewell Funeral Home. Church Services on Tuesday, March 12, 10:30am at Our Lady Victory, Burial at Saint Peter's cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019