Vernon Meyer, age 87 of Fresno, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Vernon was born in Nebraska and moved to Fresno when he was 13. He graduated from Fresno Tech High School in 1950 and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for Fresno County as a heavy equipment mechanic for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Hulda Meyer, and his brother Paul Meyer. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Meyer, daughter Deborah Proctor and her husband Mike, son Stephen and his wife Lingli, grandchildren Jack, Natalie, and Kennedy Proctor, Richard and Riley Meyer, and his brother Willis Meyer. Those who knew Vernon will miss his cheerful, fun-loving personality, witty comments, and loyal dedication to friends and family. Vernon's family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Optimal Hospice for the excellent care over the past year. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday June 22nd at 9:30 am with a Celebration of Life Service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Clovis at 11 am. Viewing at Lisle Funeral Home will be from 3 to 7 pm on Friday, June 21st. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 20, 2019