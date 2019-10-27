Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Wikstrom. View Sign Service Information San Jose Funeral Services 1050 S. Bascom Ave San Jose , CA 95128 (408)-288-8383 Graveside service 10:30 AM Santa Clara Mission Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Veronica Wikstrom died on Monday. She was 97. After suffering a femur break, pneumonia, and kidney failure, she died from sepsis. Veronica was born Veronica Gyikowski to Polish immigrants in Manifold PA on October 17, 1922. She had 4 older sisters and 3 younger brothers. Her father was a coal miner. When Veronica was 13, her mother called out her name while scrubbing the floor and then died; this caused Veronica, a diligent student, to reluctantly drop out of school to take care of her younger brothers. She loved working and living in New York City during WWII. An old photo of her in a 40s hairstyle and formal satin gown captures one of her proudest life moments: an admiral hands her a Miss Victory Award for her defense factory work behind a microphone at which she thereafter sings Say a Prayer for the Boys Over There. She was a good singer. She married Loring Darr Wikstrom (1903-1964) in 1947 and raised 3 children (Walter, Charles, and Catherine) in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San Jose. In the late 1950s she became increasingly devoted to the Catholic Church, bought and read almost every book in the Catholic supply store, taught catechism, and helped with retarded children. In her later years, she was often seen on her long daily walks. She lived her last years in Clovis, attending daily Mass and being her friendly smiling self to everyone she met. We, her children and her many other hardships, are so grateful for her many prayers over the years. Her greatest contribution to this world was just being her friendly humble smiling self and her prayers. She prayed. A lot. A graveside service will take place at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery on Nov 1 at 10:30 am, followed by a private reception in the Santa Cruz Mountains at Wrights Station Winery. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 27, 2019

