Vickie Leet, beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2020 in Fresno at the age of 71. She was born in San Francisco on January 3, 1949 to Victor and Lynn Clemo. She moved to Fresno as a teenager and graduated from McLane High School in 1967. Vickie worked as a teller, first at Bank of America, and later as one of the founding tellers at Bank of Fresno. Vickie married Don Leet, professor of Economics at Fresno State, on January 25, 1975. Together they reared their three children: Sara, Megan, and Andrew. As her children grew, Vickie found time to work in the local entertainment industry as a performer and ambassador at Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater. She also sang in the local chapter of Sweet Adelines, and worked as the head of the music library for the Fresno Unified School District. Vickie was active in many community organizations, including Fig Garden Woman's Club where she served on the Board and was elected President. After her retirement, she enjoyed cruising and traveling with her husband to exotic places like Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and Russia. But her favorite activity, by far, was spending time with her family. Vickie was preceded in death by her mother, Lynn Clemo. She is survived by her husband, Don; her father, Victor Clemo and his wife, Kathy; her daughter Sara Sitton with her partner, Derrick Cox; her younger daughter, Megan Logan with her husband, Vincent; and her son Andrew Leet with his wife, Sarah; as well as step-sister Shirley MacKenzie and her husband, Phil. Vickie's ten grandchildren, her "Little Cherubs," are part of her legacy. In birth order they are: Conner Sitton, David Sitton, Nicholas Logan, Nathan Logan, Jack Sitton, Benjamin Leet, William Leet, Paisley Logan, Evelyn Leet, and Rose Leet. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a small graveside service for family will be held on June 30 at Belmont Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for all to attend will be announced and held at a later date. As she often said to us: "We love you to the moon and back..." www.stephensandbean.com

