Bettie Bianchi, 89, of Fresno, CA, passed away on April 10, 2020. Victor Bianchi, 91, of Fresno, CA, passed away on April 13, 2020. Bettie was born in Pooleville, OK on April 9, 1931, to Verdia and Samuel Williams. As a child Bettie moved with her family to Reedley, CA, then to Fresno. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. Victor was born in Salinas, CA on May 6, 1928, to Mae and Bruno Bianchi. Victor was raised in central California farm communities and Daly City, moving to Fresno as a teenager. He graduated from Fresno Tech High School in 1946 and joined the United States Army. Victor and Bettie were married in 1951. They had seven years and many adventures together before having their daughters Jennifer and Nancy. Victor and Bettie enjoyed spending time with the girls and all the people they loved. Church, celebrations with family and friends, vacations, and playing Scrabble were some of their favorite activities. Bettie loved to play bridge. Victor enjoyed time on the golf course with friends, and playing petanque with the Fresno Petanque Club. Together they traveled the world. Bettie had a variety of jobs over the years. Some of her favorite work was for Nermy's Bakery, Pacific Bell, Federal Steel and Supply, and Kyle, Inc. She finished her career as the Chief Financial Officer of Kyle, Inc. In that position, she worked with a local Rotary organization on the Kyle Express Train Depot in Roeding Park. Victor spent the majority of his career as a sales representative. Some of his favorite work was at ITT Grinnell, Hajoca, and Pamsco, Inc. At 78, Victor retired from Pamsco. The friendships he had with coworkers and customers lasted a lifetime. Their marriage of 68 years was admired by all who knew them. They were devoted to each other, their children, their families, their careers, and their friends. Victor and Bettie are survived by their daughters, Jennifer Bianchi and Nancy Bianchi, Jennifer's partner Patrick Holtegaard, Victor's sister Ann Morris, Bettie's sister Bonnie Caglia, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. They are preceded in death by their parents and Bettie's siblings Loie Williams, Loma Ward, Sam Williams, Gene Williams, Jo Vickers, Pauline Norin, and Lou Perry. A memorial will be held at a later date. Remembrances in support of the Kyle Express may be made to Storyland and Playland, Inc. 890 W. Belmont, Fresno, CA 93728. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292