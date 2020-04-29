Victor Daniel Gutierrez passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 66. Born on January 13, 1954 in Fresno CA to Amparo and Guadalupe M Gutierrez. He was raised in Sanger, CA and attended Sanger schools. Danny was a Cub Scout, loved sports, fishing, reading and was a member of the Sanger High School marching band. As an adult he loved to fish, barbeque, camping, gardening, finding estate sales and repairing cars. He was always helping others. Victor was a proud father, grandfather, and brother. He treasured family gatherings. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amparo and Guadalupe M Gutierrez. He is survived by his loving children; Victor Daniel Gutierrez Jr., Guadalupe Andrew Gutierrez (Blanca Garcia), Rebecca Ann Castro (Roofy), grandchildren; Mikayla, Stephanie and Christian Gutierrez all of Fresno. Sisters; Rosalinda Gutierrez of Fresno and Diane Smith (Ron) of Sanger. He leaves numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, an uncle and cousins. A private service will be held Thursday, April 30,2020 provided by Page Funeral 2014 Arrants Selma CA. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 29, 2020