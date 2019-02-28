Victor Humberto Romo Rouzaud, of Ensenada, born on June 28, 1925 to the late Constanza Natalia Romo Rouzaud and Elpidio G. Velasquez, passed away at age 93 on February 21,2019. He moved to Fresno in the 1960's to become the Program Director at KXEX radio station where he met his future wife Estela Vasquez Romo. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha, Socorro, and Sylvia; brother, Chito; Humberto is survived by his sons, Victor, Alejandro, Ricardo and Sergio; daughters, Gyna, Sabrina, and Maribel; brother, Enrique; He enjoyed golf, painting, traveling, and cooking. He will be greatly missed. Nos vemos al rato Gordo. Services are private. A celebration of life will take place is his beloved Ensenada.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 28, 2019